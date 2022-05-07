07 May 2022

Wealdstone claim National League comeback victory against relegated King’s Lynn

By NewsChain Sport
07 May 2022

Wealdstone came from a goal down to run out 2-1 National League winners over relegation-threatened King’s Lynn at Grosvenor Vale.

The visitors opened the scoring courtesy of Gold Omotayo’s fourth goal in three games when he was first to react to Josh Barrett’s free-kick, which struck the underside of the crossbar.

The hosts equalised in the 61st minute when Connor McAvoy slipped through Josh Umerah, who had time and space to coolly finish past Paul Jones in the King’s Lynn goal.

Wealdstone’s comeback was complete late in the 87th minute when Ira Jackson Jr was on hand to finish emphatically at the back post following Charlie Cooper’s header back across goal.

Victory for Wealdstone was their first in four league games, while already-relegated King’s Lynn slipped to their first defeat in four.

