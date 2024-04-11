11 April 2024

Wealdstone ease relegation fears with comeback win over Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
11 April 2024

Relegation threatened Dorking let a two-goal lead slip as they were beaten at Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League.

Dorking could have moved level on points with their hosts in the battle to avoid the drop but were eventually beaten 4-2 at Grosvenor Vale.

Luke Moore opened the scoring for the visitors early in the second half with Charlie Carter’s effort extending the lead.

Wealdstone, though, fought back as Mason Barrett pulled one back before a quick-fire Max Kretzschmar double and a Tarryn Allarakhia goal completed a comeback to ease the home side’s own relegation concerns.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Biden vows ‘ironclad’ support for Israel amid Iran attack fears

world news

UK will continue allowing arms exports to Israel – Cameron

news

Person comes forward to claim 1.3 billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Oregon

world news