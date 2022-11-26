Wealdstone fight back to beat 10-man Scunthorpe
Two goals in the space of six second-half minutes from Micah Obiero and Olufela Olomola saw Wealdstone claim a 3-1 win over 10-man Scunthorpe in the Vanarama National League.
The Iron took a 20th-minute lead through Caolan Lavery at Grosvenor Vale but the hosts quickly levelled with a Max Kretzschmar penalty.
The game swung in the Stones’ favour when Scunthorpe forward Joe Nuttall was sent off for a foul on home goalkeeper Sam Howes just before half-time.
Obiero put Wealdstone ahead when he smashed home from close range following a corner in the 64th minute and Olomola headed in a Kretzschmar cross to secure the points.
