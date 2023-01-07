Nathan Ferguson netted an equaliser just before the break for Wealdstone (Adam Davy/PA)
Wealdstone up to seventh after fighting back to beat Eastleigh

Wealdstone extended their unbeaten National League run to four games and moved into the play-off places with a 3-1 comeback victory over Eastleigh.

On-loan 19-year-old QPR forward Alfie Lloyd gave the visitors a flying start when he slotted past goalkeeper Samuel Howes in the opening minute.

The hosts were looking for an equaliser and they got their wish on the stroke of half-time as Nathan Ferguson picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box following a free-kick.

Former Wycombe midfielder Max Kretzschmar put the Stones ahead for the first time eight minutes after the break, sending a penalty into the top corner after Tarryn Allarakhia had been brought down in the box.

Micah Obiero curled a third home from the left of the area with nine minutes remaining – but was sent off at the end for a second yellow card – as Wealdstone extended their lead and sealed maximum points.

