25 November 2023

Wealdstone win it late on as Charlie Barker consigns Barnet to another defeat

By NewsChain Sport
25 November 2023

Charlie Barker pounced deep into added time to earn Wealdstone a dramatic 3-2 win over north London neighbours Barnet in the National League.

The ailing Bees went into the game on the back of three straight losses but things looked positive when harry Pritchard gave them the lead with 13 minutes on the clock.

Jack Cook levelled for the Stones three minutes later but Nicke Kabamba put Barnet back in front and their lead held until the 52nd minute when captain Cook levelled again.

The two sides looked set to share the points until Barker struck in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send the home fans away happy.

