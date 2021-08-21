Wednesday’s resilience in win at Rotherham impresses boss Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his side’s toughness as they claimed a 2-0 win at Rotherham

The Sky Bet League One derby swung Wednesday’s way in the second half with goals from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Moore had goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to thank at the break as he kept up their run of five clean sheets on the bounce with a stunning penalty save.

Rotherham had dominated the first half but Northern Ireland stopper Peacock-Farrell kept out Kieran Sadlier’s penalty after Callum Paterson had brought down Joshua Kayode.

Wednesday made them pay with two second half goals to seal a third successive win in their bid to return to the Championship at the first attempt.

The first goal came when Paterson broke clear down the right flank and squared for Kamberi to smash in at the back post.

Gregory made the result secure as he followed in Dennis Adeniran’s weak shot which goalkeeper Viktor Johansson inexplicably lost control of.

Moore said: “I am pleased to get the three points. That is always first and foremost.

“I thought it was a pulsating derby but I think the most pleasing thing to me was the resolute defending and the commitment shown by the players.

“I thought everybody played their part. Every single one of them did their job.

“Once we got the second goal it was about us doing our jobs.

“The penalty was the crucial moment in the game and it was a great save by Bailey. We thought the contact was outside of the box – but still it wasn’t a missed penalty – it was a save.

“It was a turning point in the game. What I was most pleased with was that the players didn’t let it affect them. They settled down and we spoke at half-time about resetting.”

Rotherham manager Warne said: “Apart from the last 20 minutes, I was really pleased.

“We were the better team first half. The penalty miss before half time was a big thing.

“His (Peacock-Farrell’s) was a really impressive performance and he deserved his clean sheet. You go in at half-time all square and it gives them a lift.

“I believed we were going to score an equaliser.

“When the second goal goes in, which was a rare mistake, the lads just looked a little bit beaten, truth be told.

“I think they felt a little bit sorry for themselves and I don’t know if they had a real belief that they would get back into it. But up to then I thought we were really good.

“It was a good performance but ultimately it’s the scoreline that matters.”