We’ll take a point: Andy Woodman happy as 10-man Bromley draw at Colchester

Bromley manager Andy Woodman admitted he was happy to settle for a point after drawing 1-1 at his former club Colchester.

The Ravens went ahead through Michael Cheek’s 23rd-minute penalty after Ellis Iandolo had fouled Nyamabu Dinanga in the area.

However, Colchester secured a draw through substitute Owura Edwards, who converted Jack Payne’s cross at the far post in the 61st minute.

Bromley were reduced to 10 men deep into stoppage time when Besart Topalloj was dismissed for a second bookable offence, but Woodman had few complaints about the result.

“I’ll take a point away from home at this point in the season,” he said.

“We are learning on the job and learning quick because last week we might have lost this.

“It’s no good me flowering it up and saying we were brilliant in both halves. I’d be lying if I said we weren’t up against it a little bit in the second half.

“They brought on some pretty quick players and pressed us back a little bit, like you expect the home team to do.

“I think they’ll be a little bit more disappointed than us but we’ll take a point. I’m only worried about what we do and I think it’s a good point for us.

“Last week, we were in a good position (against Crewe) and we took our foot off the pedal and cost ourselves.

“We’re learning on the job and we’re learning pretty quickly, so I’m well happy.”

Colchester had almost taken a fourth-minute lead when Bromley defender Kamarl Grant’s header towards his own goal was tipped on to the bar by goalkeeper Grant Smith.

However, Bromley also hit the woodwork in the first half when Cheek’s effort rattled a post.

Both Colchester keeper Matt Macey and his Bromley counterpart Grant Smith made good saves after that as the spoils were shared.

Colchester boss Danny Cowley said: “I think we did enough to win the game but I understand why we didn’t.

“We had a really good way into the game and started really well. We asked lots of questions of them but then just gave a goal away from nowhere.

“I hate talking about individual errors because I always think, for a manager, it sounds such a cop out. I pick the players, so I have some responsibility for the errors as well.

“But we had this issue last year and it’s a problem that we need to try to resolve, because you just can’t give teams soft goals like that.

“It was a soft penalty and I think we had seven or eight penalty shouts – I don’t remember having as many.

“But we have to stop giving away soft goals because if we don’t, for all of our good play and performances, we won’t get value.”