Wellens wants Doncaster to use penalty save as ‘trigger’ for upturn in form

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens hopes Pontus Dahlberg’s penalty save against Portsmouth can kickstart his side’s season.

Dahlberg’s kept out Shaun Williams’ spot-kick to earn Rovers their first point of the season in a goalless draw with Portsmouth, who saw their perfect start to the campaign come to an end.

New boss Wellens, whose side had lost their previous three matches in League One, said: “It was a thoroughly deserved point and I’m happy with it, just because of where we are and where we’re coming from, as well as the manner of the game.

“They’re a fit and well-organised team and our fitness levels are still getting up there.

“You always need that one spark and I think that Pontus’ penalty save can be the trigger for us that can start us on a good run.

“We keep working, we keep going and it’s been a really positive day for us, even though we’ve not won.

“We want to win and everyone knows that but that is a good first step.

“We’ve got our keeper to thank for the penalty save.

“Overall, we had as many chances of them and we’re in the bigger predicament.”

Although his side lost their 100 per cent start, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was pleased to see them maintain their run of clean sheets.

He did, however, feel his side posed enough of a threat to win the game.

Cowley said: “We’re pleased with the clean sheet. If you keep enough of them you’re never going to be far away from winning.

“But if you come away from home and you create clear-cut chances and have a penalty, you’d like to win.

“Credit to Doncaster and their goalkeeper – I thought he was the man of the match and he was exceptional with the saves from John Marquis and Michael Jacobs. I don’t know how he saved them.

“He’s made two world class saves in open play and it looked a pretty good one from the penalty as well.

“I thought we were definitely in the ascendancy in the second half. You have to credit Doncaster in the first half.

“We were a little disappointed with ourselves on the ball and giving it away too much.

“We came through it and in the second half I thought we played well.”