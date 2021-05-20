Welsh defender James Wilson to make Plymouth switch after leaving Ipswich

By NewsChain Sport
16:17pm, Thu 20 May 2021
Plymouth have announced the signing of Ipswich defender James Wilson.

The Welshman, 32, is to join upon the expiry of his contract with the Tractor Boys, who are releasing him after a two-year stint at Portman Road.

Wilson started his career with Bristol City, subsequently made over 100 appearances for Oldham and then played for Sheffield United, Walsall on loan and Lincoln before moving to Ipswich.

He holds one Wales cap, which came in a 1-1 draw with Belgium in 2013.

