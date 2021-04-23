Wembley to take on Dublin’s Euro 2020 last-16 match on June 29

Wembley will take on Dublin’s Euro 2020 last-16 match on June 29, UEFA has announced.

It means England could play their first four matches of the finals at Wembley if they win Group D, before potentially moving to Rome for the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals and final are also due to be played at the London venue.

Dublin’s group matches have been reassigned to St Petersburg.

The Irish capital has been unable to provide minimum capacity assurances to UEFA and has been stripped of hosting rights.

Bilbao’s four matches have been switched to Seville while Munich has now provided guarantees that at least 14,500 will be able to attend the four matches it is hosting, including a quarter-final on July 2.

The decision means Wembley will now host eight matches – three group games, two last 16 ties, the semis and the final. St Petersburg now has seven matches.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “We have been working diligently with the host associations and local authorities to ensure a safe and festive environment at the games and I am really pleased that we are able to welcome spectators at all matches for a celebration of national team football across the continent.”

Ceferin added: “UEFA wishes to express its appreciation and gratitude to the cities of Bilbao and Dublin – both of which are considered as good venues to host future UEFA events – the national and regional governments of Spain and the Republic of Ireland, and all local stakeholders for their dedication, professionalism and efforts over the past years.

“UEFA would also like to thank the Football Association of Ireland and its dedicated staff for their excellent collaboration and hard work, and is looking forward to continuing to work with the remaining 11 host associations in delivering EURO 2020 matches.”

UEFA said tickets for matches in Bilbao and Dublin would be cancelled and refunded, and those ticket buyers will receive priority access to tickets in the reassigned venues.

Seville will host matches initially allocated to Bilbao (PA Wire)

UEFA said the Andalusian regional authorities had told it the venue in Seville – La Cartuja stadium – would be at 30 per cent capacity.

St Petersburg has previously confirmed a minimum capacity of 50 per cent for its Krestovsky Stadium, and could be in a position to increase that by the end of the month.

The Football Association has targeted a capacity of 22,500 for its group games and last 16 ties, and is looking at 45,000 as a minimum for the semi-finals and final.

Ireland’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said: “Preparations for the hosting of the EURO 2020 games in Dublin were at an advanced stage when the pandemic hit and UEFA took the decision on March 17, 2020 to postpone the tournament.

“Work on the tournament in Dublin continued into 2021 and we were hopeful that we were all set to host a fantastic tournament in Dublin in June.

“However, despite our commitment to hosting the games the public health situation has meant that we were not able to give UEFA the assurances they required earlier this month in relation to guaranteeing minimum spectator attendance levels at EURO 2020 in Dublin. I would like to take this opportunity to wish UEFA and all of the other host cities well with EURO 2020 and look forward to an exciting tournament in the summer.”