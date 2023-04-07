We’re still in bottom four – John Coleman not celebrating biggest win of season

Accrington manager John Coleman said he will not be celebrating despite seeing his relegation-battling side claim a vital 3-0 win over Port Vale.

Stanley took the lead through a 31st-minute own goal from Vale keeper Jack Stevens and Harvey Rodgers made it 2-0 before the break following good work by Ethan Hamilton.

The Reds wrapped up the points in the 68th minute when on-loan Brentford striker Aaron Pressley slotted home from the penalty spot after Shaun Whalley was tripped in the area by Funso Ojo, who was sent off in stoppage time to complete a miserable day for Vale.

Despite claiming their biggest league win of the season, Stanley remain in the bottom four – one point behind Oxford and safety – and Coleman knows there is still plenty of work to do.

He said: “It’s a little step and we have got seven more game to go and we have got to make big steps in those games.

“We have done nothing, we are still in bottom four, there won’t be any celebration from my point of view. We got to keep going and keep believing in ourselves and there were some big performances out here.

“I thought the lads worked really hard. We played on front foot, that’s the way we should play.

“It was even in first half, luck plays a big part in football and we got that luck today with the goal, the keeper dropping the ball.

“You could feel a sigh of relief around the ground. Then there was determination from Ethan to never give up and keep the ball in play and it was a great finish by Harvey. The penalty settled the nerves.”

Darrell Clarke’s Vale have won just once in eight games now and, while seven points ahead of Stanley, he admits the run they are on is concerning.

“I want to apologise to the travelling fans, they didn’t deserve that performance,” said Clarke.

“I take full responsibility as manager. I picked the team so I take full responsibility.

“I feel flat and disappointed but you have to assess and realise the tough times don’t last long. These are the situations where you find out what people are really made of.

“We gave away a silly goal, you could see the confidence drain out of the side but it’s mine and my staff’s job to pick the confidence back up for Monday’s game.

“I have been concerned for a couple of weeks but we have to regroup and certainly be a hell of a lot better than we were this afternoon.

“I have to protect the players, it’s not the time to slaughter them. I will take the criticism, it’s on me.”