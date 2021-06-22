Wes McDonald makes Morecambe move
Morecambe have signed winger Wes McDonald following his departure from Walsall.
The 24-year-old arrives on a two-year deal having been with the Saddlers since 2019.
McDonald told Morecambe’s website: “I’m glad to be here and can’t wait to get started. As soon as I knew the manager (Stephen Robinson) was interested I was really excited.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the manager, the club and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”
Robinson said: “Wes is another player I have liked for a while. When I was at my previous club (Motherwell) I watched him then and liked what I saw.
“He’s a player that can play anywhere across the front three and will excite the supporters. He likes to go one-on-one and go past people, he can set up and score goals and I think he can get better.
“It is a step up for him to play in League One but I have no doubt he will do that with his ability.”
McDonald is Morecambe’s third summer signing, following midfielder Callum Jones and winger Arthur Gnahoua.