Wes McDonald makes Morecambe move

Wes McDonald joins Morecambe as they prepare for a maiden season in League One (Tim Markland/PA).
By NewsChain Sport
15:41pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
Morecambe have signed winger Wes McDonald following his departure from Walsall.

The 24-year-old arrives on a two-year deal having been with the Saddlers since 2019.

McDonald told Morecambe’s website: “I’m glad to be here and can’t wait to get started. As soon as I knew the manager (Stephen Robinson) was interested I was really excited.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the manager, the club and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Robinson said: “Wes is another player I have liked for a while. When I was at my previous club (Motherwell) I watched him then and liked what I saw.

“He’s a player that can play anywhere across the front three and will excite the supporters. He likes to go one-on-one and go past people, he can set up and score goals and I think he can get better.

“It is a step up for him to play in League One but I have no doubt he will do that with his ability.”

McDonald is Morecambe’s third summer signing, following midfielder Callum Jones and winger Arthur Gnahoua.

