West Brom and Leeds share points in Hawthorns stalemate

Leeds’ winless start to the new season continued but they managed to keep a first clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Clear-cut chances were thin on the ground as last season’s joint Golden Glove award winners in the Championship, Alex Palmer and Illan Meslier, stood firm behind solid defences.

That will come as some relief to Leeds after conceding three goals in each of their two games before this, including the midweek Carabao Cup exit to Middlesbrough.

But Leeds supporters showed their frustration by booing when passes from their side went backwards, and those boos returned at the final whistle.

The visitors were without forward Georginio Rutter after Brighton activated a £40million release clause in his contract, with Joel Piroe replacing him for United’s only change.

Although Albion – looking to bounce back from their shock midweek Carabao Cup loss to Fleetwood after starting their league campaign with a 3-1 win at QPR – had several early corners and plenty of possession, Leeds had the first chances.

Junior Firpo glanced over Ilia Gruev’s corner with the opening opportunity before Ethan Ampadu tried his luck from some 60 yards out, but his ambitious attempt drifted just wide with Palmer off his line.

Leeds full-back Jayden Bogle was the first player to be booked after bundling Tom Fellows over just outside the penalty area.

That incident led to West Brom’s first threat when John Swift’s free-kick hit former Leeds defender Kyle Bartley on the chest at the far post and bounced harmlessly wide.

Leeds went closest to the opening goal in the first half right before half-time.

Pascal Struijk’s glancing header from Gruev’s free-kick hit Baggies defender Semi Ajayi and went just wide.

Albion made the better start to the second half and, in the 50th minute, created the game’s first on-target effort.

Swift started and almost helped finish the move, picking the ball up deep before spreading play to Fellows.

The youngster squared back to former Reading man Swift, who teed up Jayson Molumby for a 15-yard drive that flew straight at Meslier.

Leeds’ first effort on target arrived in the 57th minute but was a weak looping Ethan Ampadu header from Gruev’s cross that was easy for Palmer.

Moments later, Piroe should have done better for the visitors but his contact was poor from Joseph’s low cross.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke made a double substitution in the 64th minute in an attempt to turn things his side’s way.

Joe Rothwell and Brenden Aaronson replaced Piroe and Dan James, who had both been fairly anonymous.

Albion missed a good chance when Karlan Grant sidefooted wide well inside the area from Molumby’s pass after the midfielder cut out a pass to Rothwell.

The Baggies threatened again but Bartley could not keep his aerial effort down after Josh Maja glanced goalwards from Furlong’s cross.

Leeds returned fire with a Struijk header that sailed comfortably wide from Gruev’s corner.

But Albion will be disappointed at not winning this game after looking the more threatening side.