West Brom boss Valerien Ismael unhappy with Hull’s tactics

West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael accused opponents Hull of being ‘fake’ after a dominant 1-0 win at The Hawthorns.

Karlan Grant’s 69th-minute strike was ultimately all that separated the teams but Ismael felt Hull set out to spoil the game.

“It was a difficult game, as we expected,” he said. “But the opponent came here to waste time, with so many fake injuries, trying to create frustration and they wanted the ball out (of play).

“We know this situation and we managed it well – we stayed patient and we controlled the game.

“It was the best ‘in-possession’ game we have had this season and we created plenty of chances.

“It was all about staying patient and then we scored at the right moment.”

West Brom returned to winning ways with a hatful of chances but Grant converted the only one for his seventh goal in eight games.

“He is important for us,” said Ismael of Grant. “When I came in I said he will have a massive part to play in our season.

“We’re all delighted for him but he needs to continue and he can’t be satisfied with that.

“Last week he made a mistake when he lost the ball and we conceded a goal but I was delighted he did really well here.”

Albion dominated, with Matt Phillips hitting the post, then Grant’s follow-up was turned behind and Phillips headed just wide.

After the break, Callum Robinson stabbed wide then goalkeeper Matt Ingram made fingertip saves from Robinson and Grant.

Grant swept home after a poor pass by Greg Docherty was intercepted by Jake Livermore, who fed Robinson to square.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone saved the blushes of team-mate Cedric Kipre when he scooped the ball behind late on.

But Grant should have made it 2-0 when he ran 60 yards only to drag his shot wide.

Hull substitute Ryan Longman wasted two late chances and the second-from-bottom visitors have now gone seven games without an away goal, leaving them three points from safety.

But head coach Grant McCann said: “I said to them if we play like that for the rest of the season then we won’t have any problems and we will climb the table.

“We lost a game through a moment of madness. One mistake when we lost a tackle left us split wide open against a team expected to win the division and they punished us.

“The lads are hurting in the changing room because apart from a mad 30 seconds, we went toe to toe with them.

“The team showed what we are about. I’m proud of the team despite that mistake – I could not ask any more of the boys.

“They were defensively solid and the structure of the team was solid.”