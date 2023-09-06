West Brom finally get their Champions League man after transfer deadline day chaos

West Bromwich Albion have signed full-back Pipa on a season-long loan from Bulgarian team Ludogorets. The Spanish player, previously under Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town and Olympiacos, bolsters the Baggies' right-side defence. Despite initial doubt over the deal, Albion now have a versatile player with Champions League experience. Corberan expressed his delight at being reunited with Pipa, highlighting his experience, versatility, and professionalism, and noting his beneficial role in increasing the team's defensive options.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly closing in on transfer target Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who was absent from RC Strasbourg's training. Following the £53.2 million sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City, Wolves are keen to add another midfielder. It is believed Bellegarde has accepted an offer from Wolves, with an agreement between the clubs outstanding. The Ligue 1 side reportedly seeks approximately €10 million for Bellegarde, whose contract expires in 10 months. Due to partial ownership by Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly, the deal's validity is being awaited.

Birmingham City has confirmed the season-long loan signing of right-back Cody Drameh from Leeds United on Deadline Day. The 12th addition this summer, Drameh brings valuable depth and competition to Blues' right side. Manager John Eustace is relieved, especially after injuries disrupted Ethan Laird and Marcel Oakley, even necessitating Juninho Bacuna to fill in. Birmingham World reports that local rivals, West Bromwich Albion, failed in their last-minute bid to secure Drameh. Also, right-back Josh Williams is likely to leave on loan, with Cheltenham Town showing interest.

Everton has agreed a £22m deal to sell Alex Iwobi to Fulham, amid his pending contract expiry. Iwobi has been a core player for Everton, assisting nine times last season across all competitions. The club had purchased him from Arsenal for around £35m in 2019, and this sale will recoup most of the initial fee. Everton is expected to invest in a new winger or attacking midfielder to fill Iwobi's role. Potential replacements include Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, along with Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Manchester United has confirmed the permanent transfer of defender Marc Jurado, 19, to Espanyol. Having joined from Barcelona three years ago, Jurado appeared in 86 matches in the Academy's Professional Development Phase and participated in the EFL Trophy against senior teams. In a statement, the club acknowledged his growth on and off the pitch and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Liverpool have turned down a £150m offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, according to reports. The deal proposed an initial fee of £100m with the remaining £50m to be paid in large instalments. Reports suggest a weekly wage offer of £1.5m was also put forward. However, Liverpool insist Salah is not for sale. Despite the rejection, Al-Ittihad continue to show strong interest. They previously signed Salah's ex-Liverpool teammate Fabinho for £40m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in contention to sign Steven Alzate, Brighton & Hove Albion's out-of-favour midfielder. Following the £25.8 million acquisition of Carlos Baleba, Brighton appear ready to part with Alzate. The Wanderers face stiff competition for Alzate’s signature from Everton, Sevilla and Fiorentina. A previous loanee at Standard Liege, the versatile player has not made a significant impact at Brighton since his transfer from Leyton Orient in 2017. With 10 months remaining on his Albion contract, he could depart permanently, potentially at a reduced price.

A crucial week awaits Michael Beale and Rangers, who aim to secure a spot in the Champions League group stages against PSV Eindhoven. The Old Firm derby follows, with Celtic visiting Ibrox. Transfer deadline day is also imminent and Beale hinted at potential new signings. The future of Scottish football could benefit from European finance, says Beale. Attention is also focused on outgoing transfers, with Ianis Hagi's move to Alaves confirmed, and Glen Kamara and Scott Wright linked with other clubs. Beale's team may have a different look for the home game against Celtic after the transfer window closes.

Rangers' Michael Beale suggests that there may be changes in the team's roster ahead of the closing of the summer transfer window. Midfielder Glen Kamara is set to leave for Leeds United, whilst speculation surrounds playmaker Ianis Hagi's potential moves to Maccabi Tel Aviv, Trabzonspor, or Deportivo Alaves. In view of the club's large squad, Beale hinted that some younger members may go on loan to gain experience. He confirmed, however, that there will be more departures than arrivals.

Aston Villa have signed Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray on a season-long loan according to reliable sources. The Italian attacking midfielder is expected to replace Emiliano Buendía, who recently sustained a serious knee injury. The deal includes an option to buy for around £18.9 million, conditioned on Zaniolo making more than 30 appearances. Despite interest from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus, Zaniolo chose Villa Park. There are reports of more potential signings for Villa, as they look to further strengthen their forward line.