West Brom report ‘abhorrent’ online racist abuse of Romaine Sawyers to police

West Brom have contacted the police after Romaine Sawyers was racially abused on social media.

Midfielder Sawyers was sent a racist message online during Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Sawyers was at fault for City’s third goal as the Baggies, second bottom of the Premier League, were thumped at The Hawthorns.

“West Bromwich Albion has today contacted West Midlands Police to report a racist message sent to Romaine Sawyers on social media,” a club statement read.

“Everyone at the club is appalled by the abhorrent message which was sent during Tuesday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

“The club has a proud history of confronting all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment, as well as a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns for the individual responsible.

“Albion will offer Romaine the relevant support required at this time and continues with its long-standing commitment to help rid football of racism.

Romaine Sawyers was racially abused online during West Brom's Premier League defeat to Manchester City (PA Wire)

“There is No Room For Racism Anywhere.”

The Premier League also supported Sawyers and West Brom on Twitter.

A post read: “The Premier League stands alongside @WBA in condemning and opposing this abuse, and discrimination in any form There is #NoRoomForRacism in football, or anywhere.”

Sawyers, 29, came through the youth ranks at the Baggies but was released in 2013 and joined Walsall.

He moved to Brentford in 2016 but returned to The Hawthorns in 2019 to help them back into the Premier League last season.