West Brom sign winger Adam Reach on three-year deal
16:35pm, Mon 02 Aug 2021
West Brom have announced the signing of winger Adam Reach on a three-year deal.
The 28-year-old becomes the fourth signing under new manager Valerien Ismael as the Baggies prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet Championship campaign after being relegated from the Premier League last season.
Reach made 231 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in five seasons at Hillsborough before making the switch to the Hawthorns.
He told the club’s website: “It’s clear that West Brom is a very ambitious club.
“I share those ambitions of wanting to play in the Premier League, it’s the most exciting challenge of my career and it’s certainly the biggest challenge of my career.”