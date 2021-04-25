West Brom slip closer to the drop as Aston Villa snatch last-gasp leveller

West Brom were denied a vital victory by an injury-time equaliser from Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis at Villa Park.

The Baggies looked set for a third win in four games, which would have moved them within seven points of safety, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw against their midlands rivals.

Villa took the lead after only nine minutes through a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi, but West Brom levelled from their own spot-kick midway through the first half, Matheus Pereira converting.

The visitors took the lead two minutes after half-time when Mbaye Diagne’s shot was deflected in by Tyrone Mings but they could not hold on, Davis taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to slot home his first Premier League goal.

Chris Wood scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Burnley blew Wolves away with a dominant first-half performance at Molineux to take a giant step towards survival.

All of Wood’s goals in a 4-0 win came before half-time during an opening 45 minutes where it was abundantly clear one team was driven by the hunger and desire of something to play for, and the other was not.

Chris Wood celebrates hit hat-trick goal against Wolves (PA Wire)

Wolves improved marginally in the second half in the sense that they only conceded one more goal, Ashley Westwood striking five minutes from time to give the Clarets their biggest win in the top flight since 1965.

Leeds claimed another deserved point against one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ as they drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Elland Road.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side extended their unbeaten away league run to 24 matches, while Leeds have gone six undefeated in the Premier League for the first time since 2002.