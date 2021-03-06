West Ham boss David Moyes ‘still hopeful’ Michail Antonio might get England call

West Ham boss David Moyes believes Michail Antonio still has a chance of playing for England.

Antonio, who has scored seven goals this season, is weighing up switching allegiance to Jamaica having so far missed out on a Three Lions debut.

The 30-year-old has in the past been called up by both Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate but did not make it on to the pitch.

Now fully fit after a spell out with hamstring trouble, Antonio is spearheading West Ham’s unlikely bid for a top-four finish.

Moyes would give Antonio his blessing if he did choose the Reggae Boyz, but the Scot would prefer him to stay closer to home.

Moyes said: “If he could score a bundle of goals he would come into consideration, but when you start with Harry Kane and then you have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, England have a lot of strikers who are scoring goals in the Premier League.

“If I’m looking at it from a distance, Gareth has tended to choose some of the more youthful players over some more senior.

“But if Mick scores a bundle for us and helps us in the run-in then I’m still hopeful it might happen.

“In no way am I saying him choosing Jamaica would be a bad choice, but slightly for selfish reasons if he was selected for England it would mean he has got less travelling than if he does choose Jamaica.

“We all know when you get a bit older, if you have not been selected for your country you might want the opportunity to play international football elsewhere and if that happened I wouldn’t be telling him not to do it.

“I would be wishing him my best and saying, ‘Go on and do what you think is right for you’.

“But, in the same breath, you would think if he was having to go and play for Jamaica it would have an effect on travel etc, for someone who hasn’t been doing it since he was 20 or 21. That would be my only problem with that.

“At the moment, I just want him to keep playing well for us and the big thing will be for him to keep fit and in a good physical condition.”