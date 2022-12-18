18 December 2022

West Ham sign Sao Paulo defender Luizao

18 December 2022

West Ham have signed 20-year-old Sao Paulo defender Luizao.

The centre-back, who only made his senior debut in May, will join on January 1 subject to international clearance after agreeing a contract until the summer of 2026.

Luizao, who now has 20 senior appearances and helped Sao Paulo reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Do Brasil semi-finals, will initially start in Mark Robson’s under-21 squad.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Luizao to the club and wish him every success in his career in claret and blue,” read a West Ham statement.

