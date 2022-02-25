West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen should be on England’s radar – Stuart Pearce

Former England stalwart Stuart Pearce has backed Jarrod Bowen for a Three Lions call-up next month.

West Ham winger Bowen has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions this season, form that has thrust him to the fringes of the national squad.

Pearce, capped 78 times for England and a member of David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham, feels international recognition in the March friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast would be just reward for the 25-year-old.

“I think from an offset as a young man he is fantastic to work with, he really is, he comes in with a smile on his face, he wants to learn,” said Pearce.

Jarrod Bowen joined West Ham from Hull in January 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“He had a reasonably biggish-money move from Hull a couple of years ago but he’s gone from strength to strength, scoring goals, making assists for us, and the beauty of Jarrod is I still think there is more to come.

“There is improvement there and I certainly think he will be one of those ones who might well be on England’s radar next month. I certainly hope so.

“It bodes well for him and bodes well for the club as well. I am sure he will be delighted if that was the case.”

Former left-back Pearce knows only too well the dangers posed by a nimble right winger.

“Jarrod plays as an inverted winger as such, coming in on his left foot which makes it very difficult for full-backs and wing-backs to deal with him,” he added.

Stuart Pearce with the Nationwide Mutual Respect Annual winner Dan Weston from Sussex (FA handout/PA)

“He’s quick, he’s mobile, he can finish with both feet and he’s got a decent leap on him as well. He’s really developing as a complete player.

“The one thing you’ve got to do with Jarrod is get very tight to him if you possibly can and probably deny him the ball.

“We’re delighted he’s doing well for us at West Ham. We’ve got such a togetherness and camaraderie at the club, I enjoy going into work because of the nature of these people. They’re outstanding people and Jarrod falls into that category.

“They want to get better in their profession and they are driven on by the manager so it’s got to give you pride seeing people develop on a day-to-day basis.”

Should Bowen get the nod next month he will be alongside a familiar face in his club captain Declan Rice, a player reportedly coveted by Manchester United and Chelsea and who Pearce also rates extremely highly.

“I have to say he has been absolutely magnificent for us this year,” said Pearce.

Declan Rice is already an England regular (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

“My first time round at West Ham a few years ago I saw a young man just breaking into the team, now I am seeing a very rounded international player, somebody that once again like Jarrod is getting better.

“He will improve year on year. He has got a great attitude to want to learn. He’s an infectious personality, always got a smile on his face and very humble. He’s just an absolute pleasure to work with.

“I will be covering the England games next month and it gives me great pride to turn up at Wembley to watch someone of Dec’s ilk turning out for England. He’s a top-quality player.”

