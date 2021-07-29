West Ham winger Nathan Holland returns to Oxford for a second spell on loan
Oxford have signed West Ham winger Nathan Holland on a season-long loan.
The 23-year-old is back at the Kassam Stadium having played 12 times for the U’s during the 2019/20 campaign, which was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
He will now spend the entire 2021/22 campaign with the club.
Holland told the club’s official website: “I loved my time here before and jumped at the chance to come back.
“It’s a little bit a case of unfinished business because of the way it ended before, but I am fit, have worked hard in pre-season and played all of the games so I feel like I am ready to go.”
Boss Karl Robinson added: “It’s a fantastic signing for us. He has pace, he scores goals and he fitted in so well last time.
“He has been on a lot of club’s radar and we think he is only going to get better so we welcome him back and look forward to working with him again.”