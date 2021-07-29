West Ham winger Nathan Holland returns to Oxford for a second spell on loan

Nathan Holland is back at Oxford for a second loan spell from West Ham (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:20pm, Thu 29 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Oxford have signed West Ham winger Nathan Holland on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old is back at the Kassam Stadium having played 12 times for the U’s during the 2019/20 campaign, which was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

He will now spend the entire 2021/22 campaign with the club.

Holland told the club’s official website: “I loved my time here before and jumped at the chance to come back.

“It’s a little bit a case of unfinished business because of the way it ended before, but I am fit, have worked hard in pre-season and played all of the games so I feel like I am ready to go.”

Boss Karl Robinson added: “It’s a fantastic signing for us. He has pace, he scores goals and he fitted in so well last time.

“He has been on a lot of club’s radar and we think he is only going to get better so we welcome him back and look forward to working with him again.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Oxford

PA