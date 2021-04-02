We’ve achieved nothing yet – Northampton boss Jon Brady after beating Shrewsbury

Northampton boss Jon Brady has warned his players they can not get carried away with their crucial 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury.

The Cobblers’ win, coupled with defeat for all of their relegation rivals in League One, moved them up to 19th in the table and three points clear of the drop zone.

Top-scorer Ryan Watson netted the only goal of a scrappy game in the 27th-minute as the Cobblers made it four wins out of their past five home games.

Northampton face a tough trip to leaders Hull on Easter Monday, and Brady has told his players they have to back up Friday’s win with another positive performance.

“We have achieved nothing, just three points in our aim to do what we need to do,” said Brady.

“We have been in this position before in terms of our home form and winning at home, which is very good now, that is four wins out of five.

“But it is about backing it up. It will be very tough at Hull, but we just have to keep an even keel on this.

“We are getting closer to where we need to be, but with this game, one time you are up, then next time you are down.”

Prior to the game there was a minute’s silence in memory of Yeovil captain Lee Collins, who died on Wednesday aged just 32.

Collins played for both Northampton and Shrewsbury, and Brady said the Cobblers dedicated the win to his memory.

He said: “I didn’t know Lee, but from what I have heard and from what people have told me, he was a true captain and the selflessness that he gave to his team-mates and players was amazing. So that’s for him today.”

Shrewsbury assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham was left to rue a sloppy first-half performance.

“It was a scrappy game and we knew it would be a tough place to come,” he said.

“We didn’t start the game the best and got involved in a bit of a battle, and then found ourselves a goal down which meant we were on the back foot against a team that is fighting for everything.

“That means they can make it hard, they have something to hold on to, and we don’t want to give teams in that position a leg up.

“In the second half we dominated the game, but sometimes things don’t go our way. We put some great balls in but the ball wasn’t falling to us in the box.

“We controlled the game and huffed and puffed, but we didn’t finish any of the chances off.”