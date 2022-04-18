18 April 2022

Weymouth hold Yeovil but relegation looms

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2022

Weymouth slid a step closer to relegation despite holding Yeovil to a goalless draw in the National League.

Weymouth remain second from bottom, 13 points behind 20th-placed Aldershot, and have not scored in five games.

Yeovil had a number of chances to break the deadlock, including in the 74th minute when the ball was crossed to Jordan Barnett but he was unable to direct his header goalwards.

The result leaves Yeovil in 12th place, out of the running for the play-off places.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Fresh allegations emerge about Boris Johnson’s involvement in partygate

news

Harry and Meghan ‘offer an olive branch’ to Queen in surprise visit to Windsor

world news

Ricketts-led consortium withdraws bid to buy Chelsea

football