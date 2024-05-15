What a professional – Peter Leven hails Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven paid tribute to the performance of Junior Hoilett after the 33-year-old winger inspired his side to a 5-1 cinch Premiership victory over Livingston in their final home game of the campaign.

Although Livi had briefly led through Tete Yengi’s penalty, Hoilett’s sweet free-kick levelled matters, and he then turned provider for Graeme Shinnie.

Dante Polvara added a third from close range before Hoilett turned home his second of the game, and the Canadian still had time to assist 16-year-old substitute Fletcher Boyd’s second goal in as many appearances.

After a fourth consecutive league win, Leven said: “He’s a great player. What a professional. I’ve said that to the club, and I’ve said that to Junior. I would love to keep him at the club, but obviously that’s for the next manager and the club to talk about.

“I’ve said to the club on numerous occasions that I would love to see him here. He’s different class and I could reel off loads of performances he’s put in.

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half, but I knew and believed we would create and score, and we were clinical in the end.”

Livingston manager David Martindale could not hide his frustration at the manner of his side’s defeat.

“I thought we were fortunate to come in at 0-0,” he said.

“It’s an Aberdeen team who have a bit of momentum behind them, but we never quite got to grips with it.

“It’s been the story of the season – we’ve had moments where we’ve been really good collectively, but there have been big moments where we’ve let ourselves down both individually and collectively.

“I’ve got to tidy up all over the park, but it’s not been good enough defensively. I’m not just talking about the defensive unit, it’s everyone on the park – and myself.

“It doesn’t matter the permutations, the formations – it’s been the story of the season and I’ve got to take responsibility for that.”