What can the data tell us ahead of the final round of World Cup group fixtures?

There is lots to play for in the final round of World Cup group matches.

France, Brazil and Portugal are the only sides to have guaranteed qualification for the last 16 by virtue of their 100 per cent records, while Qatar and Canada have been eliminated following a pair of opening defeats.

That leaves 27 teams battling it out for the remaining 13 places in the knockout phase.

Here, the PA news agency highlights some key trends from the tournament to date.

Group A

Netherlands v Qatar and Ecuador v Senegal, Tuesday 3pm

Hosts Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup after losing to Ecuador and Senegal, while the Netherlands – their final group stage opponents – are on four points from two games and will qualify with a draw. Results point to a Dutch win but both sides have been wasteful in front of goal, missing the target with more than half of their shots.

Ecuador are in the same position as the Netherlands, requiring a point from their final game to guarantee qualification, while Senegal need to win to have a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout phase. Enner Valencia is level with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot standings, having scored all of Ecuador’s three goals so far.

Group B

Wales v England and Iran v United States, Tuesday 7pm

England are through barring a heavy defeat against Wales, while Robert Page’s men need to win and hope for a draw between Iran and the USA. Managers Gareth Southgate and Page have made eight substitutions in their opening two matches, fewer than 23 of the 30 remaining teams at the tournament. Southgate in particular is facing calls to use his squad, with Harry Kane nursing an ankle injury and Phil Foden playing just 34 minutes so far.

The winner-takes-all encounter between Iran and the United States is likely to be an energetic affair. The USA have covered almost 244 kilometres in two matches, the most of any team, while Iran are fourth in the running stakes (238 km).

Group C

Poland v Argentina and Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Wednesday 7pm

Argentina need a win over Poland to guarantee qualification, with victory also likely to mean they top the group and avoid France in the last 16. Despite the amount at stake, form suggests the game could well be played at a slow pace, with Poland and Argentina second and fifth respectively for distance walked at this World Cup. Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi have walked the furthest among players.

In Group C’s other game, Mexico have to win and hope for the Poland-Argentina result to go their way, while Saudi Arabia will secure a place in the knockout phase for only the second time in their history with three points. This could be a scrappy encounter – Saudi Arabia and Mexico are in the top five for fouls committed (36 compared with 33) and yellow cards (eight versus six).

Group D

Australia v Denmark and Tunisia v France, Wednesday 3pm

Australia are currently in second place and – provided France avoid defeat to Tunisia – they only need a draw against Denmark to qualify. The Danes, on the other hand, must win to join Les Bleus in the last 16. This could be an open game, with both Australia (35) and Denmark (32) among five sides to have faced more than 30 shots in the tournament.

Meanwhile, France’s clash with Tunisia pits the two players with the most shots against each other, in Kylian Mbappe (12) and Youssef Msakni (nine). Tunisia will hope that Msakni finally finds the net against France, with his side requiring a win in this match to have any chance of staying in the tournament.

Group E

Costa Rica v Germany and Japan v Spain, Thursday 7pm

Germany find themselves in the unlikely position of starting their final match with fewer points than opponents Costa Rica, despite having taken nearly nine times as many shots (35 compared with four). Nonetheless, Hansi Flick’s side will go through to the round of 16 if they win and Spain defeat Japan. They would require a two-goal victory if Japan get a point against Spain, while a Japanese victory in that match would all but knock them out.

Japan may struggle to get the ball in their bid for a positive result against Spain – the only unbeaten team in the group. The Spanish have completed 1,568 passes, 350 more than any other team, with Aymeric Laporte (236), Rodri (225) and Jordi Alba (177) among the top four players at the World Cup for successful passes.

Group F

Croatia v Belgium and Canada v Morocco, Thursday 3pm

Belgium’s stuttering win over Canada and subsequent loss to Morocco means they realistically need three points against 2018 finalists Croatia to progress.

Manager Roberto Martinez has seen his ageing stars struggle, none more so than Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne who has completed just 71 per cent of his passes (62 out of 87) – the lowest of any Belgian player to have started both matches. For comparison, Croatia’s Luka Modric has found a team-mate with 91 per cent of his passes (122 out of 134).

Morocco can reach the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time since 1986 with a point against already-eliminated Canada. However, they should not take their opponents for granted. The Canadians have had 30 shots in total, 11 more than the other teams in Group F who have all recorded 19.

Group G

Serbia v Switzerland and Cameroon v Brazil, Friday 7pm

The winner of Serbia v Switzerland is likely to make the last 16, assuming that Brazil avoid defeat against Cameroon. The match could be settled in the middle of the pitch as both teams rank in the top three nations most likely to enter the final third via the central channel. For the Swiss these are likely to be initiated by their centre-backs – Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi are two of just six players at the tournament to have made at least 12 ball progressions so far.

There could be goals in the Brazil-Cameroon clash, with Brazil having already qualified and Cameroon carrying momentum having produced a stirring fightback in their 3-3 draw with Serbia. Both sides are precise in attack, ranking second and third respectively for shot accuracy.

Group H

Ghana v Uruguay and South Korea v Portugal, Friday 3pm

Ghana have been the great entertainers at this World Cup, with their two games producing a tournament-high 10 goals. A win over Uruguay – who are yet to score – would see them through to the last 16 for the first time in 12 years. While the African side boasts the second-most efficient attack so far with five goals from 16 shots, the Uruguayans have been the second-least efficient in remaining goalless despite 20 attempts.

Winless South Korea will be hoping that Portugal rotate their squad for the final group game, having already qualified. South Korea need victory to stay in with a chance of progress, but their defensive record is a concern. Of the 18 shots they have faced so far, 14 have been struck from inside the box including all three of Ghana’s goals on Monday. This is a higher proportion than any nation except Saudi Arabia.