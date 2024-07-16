What England’s departing managers did next

England are looking for a new manager for the first time in eight years after Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down following defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at what Southgate’s predecessors did after major tournaments.

Sir Bobby Robson

The popular former Ipswich manager offered to resign after successive European Championship failures and was told by the Football Association before the 1990 World Cup, his second, that his contract would not be renewed. After guiding England to the semi-finals he moved to PSV Eindhoven. Robson notably had a spell in charge at Barcelona in 1996-97 and would ultimately end up with boyhood club Newcastle before his death in 2009.

Graham Taylor

Taylor had enjoyed success at Watford and Aston Villa before succeeding Robson in 1990. His England side qualified for the 1992 European Championship but were knocked out in the group stages. The much-criticised Taylor resigned in November 1993 after the team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. He would manage Wolves, Watford (twice more) and Aston Villa again, guiding Watford to a brace of promotions, helping remove the scars of his time in charge of the national team. He died in 2017.

Terry Venables

Appointed in 1994, former Barcelona and Tottenham boss Venables led England to the semi-finals of Euro 96 on home soil. But he had already decided to step down afterwards and Glenn Hoddle was even announced as his successor before the tournament. He returned to club management on occasions, most notably with Middlesbrough and Leeds, and also coached Australia and held a backroom role with England under Steve McClaren. He died last year.

Glenn Hoddle

Hoddle led England to the second round of the 1998 World Cup, where they lost to Argentina on penalties. He was due to continue through to Euro 2000 but comments the former Tottenham midfielder made in a newspaper interview led to his downfall in February 1999. He would return to club management with Tottenham, Southampton and Wolves, which was his last job.

Kevin Keegan

Keegan guided England to Euro 2000 via a play-off win against Scotland but they failed to get out of the group stage. The former England skipper stayed on despite that disappointment but resigned after a World Cup qualifying defeat by Germany at Wembley later that year. He returned to the club scene with Manchester City and then had a second spell with Newcastle.

Sven-Goran Eriksson

England’s first foreign manager led the team to three successive quarter-finals at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004. But off-field issues had begun to creep in and the FA announced in January 2006 that the Swede would leave after the World Cup. A nomadic career in football coaching and administration followed, taking in the likes of Manchester and Leicester City, Notts County, Mexico and the Philippines. He revealed earlier this year he had terminal cancer.

Fabio Capello

The Italian succeeded Steve McClaren after England’s failure to qualify for Euro 2008 and led them to the last 16 at the World Cup two years later, where they were beaten 4-1 by Germany. The FA nevertheless announced Capello was staying, but he resigned in February 2012 after John Terry was stripped of the national captaincy. He would then manage Russia before ending his career in China.

Roy Hodgson

West Brom boss Hodgson was next in the hotseat and after an encouraging performance at Euro 2012, ended on penalties by Italy in the quarter-finals, hopes were high at the 2014 World Cup. After England exited in the group stage Hodgson insisted he had no intention of resigning, but he left when his contract expired following the humiliating defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016. He would go on to have two spells with Crystal Palace, either side of a short-term stint at Watford.