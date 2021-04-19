What next for Jose Mourinho after Tottenham sacking?

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after a troubled and turbulent campaign.

The 58-year-old failed to deliver a trophy and leaves after 17 months at the club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what could be next for Mourinho.

European job

Having disappointed at Manchester United and now Tottenham and with the modern game seeming to favour a different type of manager, Mourinho might have to accept that his days over managing a top level club are over. Prior to his appointment at Spurs only Lyon had shown any interest in appointing him, which perhaps goes to show how he is viewed. Of course, there will still be many teams who would jump at the opportunity of having such a proven winner at their club, but the Portuguese may have to look lower down the list than he might once have done.

Vitoria Setubal

Mourinho said at his Tottenham unveiling press conference that he would like to be at Spurs for five years before moving back to Portugal to manage Vitoria Setubal. Setubal is his hometown club and they could do with him at the helm after a tricky time where they were relegated from Portugal’s Primeira Division last season. They are on course to bounce back straight away, leading the second tier table, but it might still be too early for a return to the coastal town Mourinho calls home just yet.

Pundit

After his sacking at Manchester United in December 2018, Mourinho filled his time at the weekends by working as a pundit for Sky Sports. He admitted to enjoying the job and said he made friends while he was there. He was well received by the viewers and was able to offer an insight that none of their other pundits could. A return to the studio could definitely be an option if he finds work hard to come by.

Retirement

This looks the least likely option as the Portuguese’s desire to keep working remains strong and he said earlier this season that he has 20 more years left in him. But after more than two decades in management and approaching 60, Mourinho may contemplate taking a rest and enjoying the riches he has earned back in his homeland.

National team

Yes I want to do a national team. Not yet. I want to do by the end of my career

Mourinho stated as recently as September that managing at international level interests him, but not yet. However, if the right opportunity presents itself, it would be something he might have to consider. He has mixed feelings about coaching his home country of Portugal, but with their current boss Fernando Santos 66 and in the job for seven years already, that might be a vacancy that comes up soon. Mourinho said of his ambitions: “Yes I want to do a national team. Not yet. I want to do by the end of my career, I want to have that experience of doing a World Cup and Euro, that short competition and that emotion of that short competition would be something I’d like to do.”