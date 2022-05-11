What they said about Sergio Aguero’s dramatic injury-time title-clinching goal

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of Sergio Aguero’s dramatic injury-time title-clinching goal for Manchester City against QPR.

Aguero struck with 93 minutes and 20 seconds on the clock as City came from behind to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium and snatch the Premier League crown from rivals Manchester United.

Here, the PA news agency speaks to some footballing personalities about that game.

Wayne Rooney (member of Manchester United team denied title)

Rooney missed out on the title despite scoring United's winner at Sunderland

“My reflections are: Paddy Kenny (QPR goalkeeper) should have done better for a couple of the goals; City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them – and that’s never been questioned, which I find strange; Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players. No, listen. It’s an historic moment in the Premier League. So I’m sure if you’re not involved as a Manchester United player, that’s probably one of the greatest moments in the league.”

Martin Tyler (Sky Sports commentator)

Veteran commentator Tyler's call of "Aguerooo" is his most famous piece of work

“I know there is a perception commentators write their stuff down but they don’t, I can tell you. It was an unscripted, off-the-cuff response. We’re all football fans and I just hope I captured the mood of every football fan, not just in the stadium but watching around the UK, and hopefully it’s been heard around the world since. I thank my boss because I don’t pick my games. I was sent there that day and it turned out to be an extra special one.”

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City captain)

Kompany lifted the trophy at the end of an eventful day

“He (Aguero) was so important, so instrumental to any achievement we had. I really feel without him a lot of it wouldn’t have been possible. That goal in 2012 was just the start of many, many moments in which would be decisive for us.”

Alan Shearer (Premier League record goalscorer with 260)

Shearer felt the moment was the most memorable in Premier League history

“I think that is the iconic moment of the Premier League – how it ended, the commentary, just everything about it, the timing, what it meant to Manchester City, where they could go after that. So, yes, I think I think that is the iconic moment of the of the Premier League.”

Gary Lineker (former England striker, now Match of the Day presenter)

Lineker admits he celebrated the goal

“I think that was, for me, the greatest moment in Premier League history because of the absolute drama of it. It was gone, they were blowing it. United thought they were going to win the league, and they were on the pitch, and then we all remember that moment. I was sitting in the Match of the Day office when it happened. I think there were seven or eight people in there. Every person in that room jumped up and screamed when Aguero scored, and we were all neutral. It was just a magical, unbelievable moment.”

Ian Wright (former Arsenal and England striker)

Wright believes the goal was one of the greatest in Premier League history

“You’re thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, Man City, right at the death, have blown it’. Then Aguero scores arguably one of the greatest goals in Premier League history and (for) me, like everybody else, it was it was an unbelievable moment. It was a fantastic moment.”