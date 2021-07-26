Where are they now? The men Spurs bought with money from Gareth Bale sale

Following confirmation of his move to Sevilla, Erik Lamela became the last of the seven players bought by Tottenham in 2013 with the £85million then world-record transfer of Gareth Bale to leave.

Here, the PA news agency looks at where those players are now.

Nacer Chadli (signed from FC Twente, £7million)

Chadli spent three years with Spurs (Paul Harding/PA) (PA Archive)

The Belgium midfielder spent three years at Spurs, overcoming a slow and injury-hit start to make 119 appearances for the club before falling out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino. He joined West Brom for £13million in 2016 and, now 31, is currently at Istanbul Basaksehir after further spells at Monaco and Anderlecht.

Vlad Chiriches (signed from Steaua Bucharest, £8.5million)

Chiriches moved to Italy after failing to impress (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

The defender endured an underwhelming two years in north London before leaving for Napoli in 2015. The Romania international made just 43 appearances for Spurs and was sent off on his final appearance for them at Stoke. He joined Sassuolo on loan in 2019 and made that move permanent last year.

Etienne Capoue (signed from Toulouse, £9million)

Capoue went on to become a key player for Watford (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Another who failed to impress under Pochettino, the French midfielder made just 24 league appearances in two years at Tottenham. However, he was to prove a big hit at Watford after joining the Hornets for a then club-record £6.3million in 2015. He played 181 times for the Vicarage Road outfit but, with the club in the Championship, left them for Villarreal in January.

Christian Eriksen (signed from Ajax, £11.5million)

Eriksen was a fan favourite at Spurs (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

A crowd favourite who attracted a flood of affection from around the world after suffering a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020 this summer. He has reportedly made a good recovery after the incident, which sent shockwaves through the sport, but it is still unclear whether he will be able to resume his career. The 29-year-old is currently at Inter Milan, where he won Serie A last season after leaving Tottenham in 2020. He was the most most successful of the Bale replacement signings, scoring 69 goals in 305 appearances and providing 89 assists.

Paulinho (signed from Corinthians, £17million)

Paulinho was underwhelming (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Spurs fans may have been scratching their heads when Paulinho joined Barcelona in 2017. The Brazil midfielder was a huge flop in north London, struggling to claim a regular place and being sold to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande for just £9.8million in 2016. Yet the move revived his career and Barca paid £36.4million to bring him back to Europe. He made a good start at the Nou Camp but lasted just one year there before returning to Guangzhou, initially on loan. The 33-year-old was released earlier this summer and last week joined Saudi side Al-Ahli on a three-year deal.

Erik Lamela (signed from Roma, £25.8million)

Lamela was brilliant but only sporadically (Julian Finney/PA) (PA Wire)

The Argentinian leaves Spurs after firing only in fits and starts. There were some great highlights, such as last season’s spectacular rabona strike against Arsenal, but his eight years at the club were largely inconsistent. In all, he scored 37 goals in 257 appearances.

Roberto Soldado (signed from Valencia, £26million)

Soldado did not deliver (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

The Spanish striker failed to live up to expectations and scored just 16 times in 76 appearances for Spurs before leaving for Villarreal in 2015. Now 36, he signed for Levante this summer after stints at Fenerbahce and Granada.