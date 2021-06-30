Where does Jadon Sancho sit on list of Manchester United’s most expensive buys?

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for 85million euros (£72.9m), the PA news agency understands.

Sancho has been given the go-ahead to agree personal terms and complete a medical before joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other names on the list of United’s most expensive buys.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba rejoined United in 2016 (Catherine Ivill/PA). (PA Wire)

The France midfielder has had a mixed time of it since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus for a then world-record fee of £89m in 2016. While on occasions he has demonstrated his huge talent – he has registered 28 goals and 29 assists in 134 Premier League appearances following the transfer – Pogba found himself left out of the team in 2018-19 under Jose Mourinho and has had a modest time in the last couple of seasons while he has frequently been linked with a move away from the club.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire (Leicester to Manchester United, 2019, £80m)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, 2020, £72.9m)

Maguire joined from Leicester last summer in a deal understood to be worth £80m, making him the world’s most expensive defender. Named club captain by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January last year, the England centre-back played in every minute of a league campaign that saw United concede 36 times in their 38 games en route to finishing third. United went one better in the most recently completed season with Maguire playing 34 times.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 games for United (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Archive)

A deal worth £75m plus add-ons took Belgium striker Lukaku to United from Everton in the summer of 2017. He scored 11 times in his first 10 games for the club and ended 2017-18 with a total of 27 goals in all competitions, before the tally then dropped to 15 the following season. Lukaku subsequently moved on to Inter Milan in August 2019.

Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria had only one season with United (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Archive)

Having arrived at United from Real Madrid for a then British record transfer fee of £59.7m in 2014, Di Maria lasted only one season with the club. Things started brightly for the Argentina winger but overall he was underwhelming before transferring to Paris St Germain in July 2015. He scored three goals and produced 10 assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

Anthony Martial

French forward Martial joined from Monaco in September 2015 for an initial fee of £36m that reportedly could rise to £58m. He has had ups and down since, with 2019-20 seeing him register his best goals tally for the club to date, including 17 in the Premier League. His overall record in the division is 55 goals and 26 assists in 167 games.