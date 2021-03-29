Where will Martin Odegaard end up next season?
14:10pm, Mon 29 Mar 2021
Martin Odegaard’s performances for Arsenal have seen him become a wanted man across Europe.
According to reports, Liverpool and Chelsea are the latest clubs interested in signing the Norwegian midfielder, who has impressed since arriving at the Emirates and scored in Arsenal's derby win over Tottenham.
Arsenal are interested in signing Odegaard on a permanent basis but fear his form could raise the asking price. Odegaard’s parent club Real Madrid were said to value him at €35 million, but that could now rise to €58 million.
Madrid are expected to sell some players this summer in order to fund the purchase of either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.