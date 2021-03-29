Where will Martin Odegaard end up next season?

By Sports Team
14:10pm, Mon 29 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Martin Odegaard’s performances for Arsenal have seen him become a wanted man across Europe.

According to reports, Liverpool and Chelsea are the latest clubs interested in signing the Norwegian midfielder, who has impressed since arriving at the Emirates and scored in Arsenal's derby win over Tottenham.

Sign up to our newsletter

Arsenal are interested in signing Odegaard on a permanent basis but fear his form could raise the asking price. Odegaard’s parent club Real Madrid were said to value him at €35 million, but that could now rise to €58 million.

Madrid are expected to sell some players this summer in order to fund the purchase of either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Arsenal

Odegaard

Real Madrid

Liverpool

Chelsea