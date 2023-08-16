Where will the two Manchester's finish in the Premier League?

Manchester's Premier League clubs had a victorious kick-off to the 2023-24 season. Manchester City began their title defence with a 3-0 win against Burnley, while Manchester United claimed a 1-0 victory over Wolves. Erling Haaland scored twice for City, Raphaël Varane scored the winning goal for United. Each team has 37 games left before the final rankings are confirmed. Predictions from Opta data experts suggest favourable finishing positions for both United and City by season end.

Liverpool may look to Leeds United's Tyler Adams to resolve their midfield crisis. Due to competition from Bournemouth who have activated Adams' £20m release clause, Liverpool's pursuit may prove challenging. Adams, recovering from a hamstring injury, is not expected to return to training until next month. Meanwhile, Chelsea secured Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia despite failings in talks for Adams. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are seeking midfield reinforcements after offloading Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian clubs. Leeds coach Daniel Farke remains quiet on the speculation surrounding Adams.

Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, has stated that players who are not fully committed to the club will not be included in team activities. This follows multiple transfers after Leeds' relegation from the Premier League. Jack Harrison recently joined Everton, while another Leeds player, Willy Gnonto, rejected numerous Everton bids. Despite informing Gnonto he won't be sold this summer, Farke emphasised the club's importance over individual players. Following discussions about his future, Gnonto excused himself from two consecutive fixtures, making the situation a disciplinary matter. Leeds remain adamant that Gnonto is not for sale.

AC Milan defender Cathal Heffernan is en route to Tyneside to finalise his move to Newcastle United. The Magpies had offered a contract to 18-year-old Heffernan after his performance in under-21s friendlies against EFL clubs. Heffernan, earlier loaned from Cork City, played 41 times for Milan's under-18s and represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level. Heffernan is expected to join Alex Murphy in the under-21s squad.

Liverpool are reportedly planning to pursue Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, Matheus Nunes. The Portuguese international's name has been floated in discussions after failed bids for Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. An official bid to Wolves is being considered, with Jürgen Klopp's side also eyeing Nice's Khéphren Thuram and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City. This comes after Liverpool's midfield weaknesses were highlighted in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The 24-year-old Nunes offers versatility, capable of playing multiple positions, and is known for his performance in big matches.

Ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul is close to signing a deal with Premier League team Luton Town, according to Football Insider. The Dutch player, currently with Norwich City, is set to be replaced as the club's prime goalkeeper by Angus Gunn. Krul, who would be Luton Town's tenth summer signing, would add to the squad's Premier League experience. Newcastle United, meanwhile, is reportedly readying an offer for Argentinean winger Benjamin Rollheiser, currently with Estudiantes. However, a bid of approximately £8.6 million may need to increase to £13 million to secure the deal.

Newcastle United may sign Chelsea's left-back Lewis Hall, despite rumours linking him to Crystal Palace. Hall, who recently agreed to a six-year contract at Chelsea, has not finalised any deal yet. Newcastle are keen on the 18-year-old, after spending around £130million this summer on other signings. Manager Eddie Howe has indicated a need for "creativity" in signings to maintain financial fair play limits. Hall played 11 times for Chelsea last season and is thought to be open to a move to Newcastle, having followed the club and players on Instagram. His brother, a self-proclaimed Newcastle fan, plays for Solihull Moors.

Manchester United are in negotiations with Barcelona for Brazil forward Geyse to replace Alessia Russo, who has moved to Arsenal. Despite initial rejection of two proposals, an improved offer from United has been favourably received by Barcelona. Geyse, who has a year left in her contract, is open to the move. United is also interested in her teammate, Kerolin. Gemma Evans from Reading is their only new addition so far, but the club is hopeful of signing both Geyse and Kerolin. Emma Watson of Scotland has been seen training with the club following her departure from Rangers.