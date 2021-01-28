Wigan agree loan deal for Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo

Wigan have announced the signing of midfielder Funso Ojo on loan from Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old Belgian arrives having made 13 appearances for the Dons this term, which includes only six starts in the Scottish Premiership.

Ojo has been with Aberdeen since the summer of 2019, having previously spent two seasons with Scunthorpe. He began his career with PSV Eindhoven, while Royal Antwerp and Willem II are also among the clubs he has played for.

Ojo said in quotes on Wigan’s official website: “I’m very happy. I’ve been introduced to the lads today; we had a light session and they took to me well. I’m very happy and looking forward to getting some minutes in, that’s my biggest motivation.

“I loved my time at Aberdeen, it’s a great city and a nice club to be at but I wasn’t getting the minutes that I wanted. After speaking to the club here and the gaffer (Leam Richardson), he said there would be some minutes for me here and that’s why I’m looking forward to being here.

“I still have goals to achieve in my career and I might be going from Aberdeen on loan but I’m still going to a massive club.

“I’m from Antwerp and played for them and they were struggling in the Second Division for 10 years but it was still a club with a big fan base, and with the history it’s still a big club which you can’t take away from there, and it’s the same here.”

Wigan are currently lying 23rd in the Sky Bet League One table.