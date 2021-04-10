Wigan boost League One survival hopes with brilliant win at Doncaster

Viv Solomon-Otabor was on the scoresheet for Wigan
Viv Solomon-Otabor was on the scoresheet for Wigan (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:07pm, Sat 10 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Wigan gave their Sky Bet League One survival hopes a major shot in the arm with a 4-1 demolition of Doncaster

It was the perfect start for Wigan when Joe Dodoo drilled into the top corner from 15 yards with three minutes on the clock.

Thelo Aasgaard doubled the advantage after 15 minutes when latching onto a deep corner.

Will Keane drew a fine save from Ellery Balcombe as the visitors continued to enjoy the better of play.

And they increased their lead in the 33rd minute when Viv Solomon-Otabor capped off an excellent passing move.

Doncaster boss Andy Butler made two changes before half-time in a bid to bring his side into the game.

And one of those, Taylor Richards, gave them a lifeline in first-half stoppage time with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Doncaster pushed for a way back in during the second half, with Josh Sims and Jason Lokilo drawing saves from Jamie Jones.

But the game was put to bed in the 81st minute when Keane bundled in from close range after a break.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Doncaster

PA