19 October 2021

Wigan come undone against MK Dons thanks to Tendayi Darikwa own goal

By NewsChain Sport
19 October 2021

Wigan suffered a setback in their Sky Bet League One promotion bid as MK Dons ran out deserved 2-1 winners at the DW Stadium.

The home side had even taken a 20th-minute lead, with Charlie Wyke slotting home Will Keane’s right-wing cross.

But the Dons had also started well and levelled on the half-hour mark, when Daniel Harvie crossed for Peter Kioso to head past Ben Amos.

Before Wigan could respond, the visitors added a second goal seven minutes later, with a cross from the left going in off first Jack Whatmough and then his Wigan team-mate Tendayi Darikwa.

Wigan tried to rally but, if anything, the Dons could have added further goals in the second half.

A fine free-kick from Scott Twine somehow flew all the way out for a goal kick, before Wigan were indebted to forward Callum Lang for a desperate last-gasp interception with Mo Eisa waiting to pounce.

