Wigan confirm 11 active interested parties in buying club

Wigan’s administrators have confirmed there are now 11 active interested parties in buying the club – with two having provided verifiable proof of funds, but as yet no offer has been received.

A previous proposal to buy the Latics fell through, when a Spanish bidder significantly reduced its offer.

However, discussions have been held with more than 30 interested parties since January 5.

Of the 11 who are active, two have provided verifiable or certified proof of funds, but not yet made an offer.

Another two have provided offers which are acceptable, subject to providing verifiable proof of funds and full details of proposed owners and directors, while another three have advised proof of funds will “be provided in the next few days”.

A statement issued by the joint administrators on the club’s official website read: “We are in discussions with these parties and they are performing due diligence which involves reviewing documentation within the data room and making further enquiries to the administrators.

“Exclusivity has not been granted to any party and we have updated the EFL on the current position.”

The administrators are also in the process of issuing a statutory progress report to creditors for the six-month period to December 31 2020, and once processed by Companies House will be available for public viewing.

The statement concluded: “A further update will be provided by next Friday (January 22).”

Wigan have been in administration since July, when a 12-point deduction resulted in their relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Leam Richardson’s side currently sit second bottom of the League One table heading into the next round of games.

Despite their off-field issues, the Latics continue to look to strengthen the playing squad.

On Monday, full-back Tendayi Darikwa was signed from Nottingham Forest on a short-term deal until the end of the season, while forward Will Keane has now extended his contract through the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.