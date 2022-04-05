05 April 2022

Wigan see off Accrington to regain pole position in League One

By NewsChain Sport
05 April 2022

Wigan regained leadership of Sky Bet League One for the first time since January in emphatic style thanks to a 3-0 home victory over Accrington.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half hour, but were unable to find a breakthrough which would have put pressure on the home side.

Yeboah Amankwah fired wide and Matt Butcher forced a decent save from Ben Amos – and that seemed to be the wake-up call Wigan needed.

Joe Bennett should have opened the scoring but headed wide from Tendayi Darikwa’s cross.

But the left-back made amends with a brilliant free-kick that flew into the top corner eight minutes before half-time.

Five minutes later, Josh Magennis headed home Max Power’s inviting delivery to double the lead.

And Will Keane made it 3-0 on 57 minutes, following up to tap home after Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin dropped a Power free-kick at his feet.

Darikwa and Bennett almost made it four, before Callum Lang hit the bar late on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Zelensky calls for Nuremberg-style trials after Russian ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

world news

Tiger Woods confirms he plans to play at the 86th Masters this week and says he can win

golf

Satellite imagery shows bodies left out in the open in Bucha for weeks

world news