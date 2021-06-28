Wigan sign goalkeeper Ben Amos on two-year deal

Ben Amos has signed a two-year deal at the DW Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
9:24am, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Wigan have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ben Amos on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old has arrived from Sky Bet League One rivals Charlton ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The former Manchester United keeper featured in every league game for the Addicks last term and kept 17 clean sheets in the process.

Amos told the club’s website: “I’m happy to get the deal done and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.

“We’ve got almost a blank canvas which is a big luxury for somebody like the gaffer to go out and assemble his own squad.”

