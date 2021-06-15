Wigan sign midfielder Jordan Cousins following his Stoke exit

Jordan Cousins spent the past two seasons with Stoke
Jordan Cousins spent the past two seasons with Stoke (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:28pm, Tue 15 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Wigan have signed midfielder Jordan Cousins following his departure from Stoke.

The 27-year-old, who represented England up to under-20 level, has agreed a two-year contract with Leam Richardson’s Sky Bet League One side.

He made 39 Championship appearances for the Potters during the past two seasons and previously played for Charlton and QPR.

“I came down here a couple of weeks ago and I was blown away by the facilities and what the manager had to say, and I’m looking forward to getting going,” Cousins told the League One club’s website.

“It’s a new challenge for me but a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“I’ve been to the training ground and I’ve been around the DW Stadium and the vibe that I’m getting is really good. I can’t wait to get started.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wigan

PA