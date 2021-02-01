Wigan sign Rotherham striker Jamie Proctor on loan
Wigan have signed Rotherham striker Jamie Proctor on loan until the end of the season.
Proctor has played over 250 league games and spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Newport.
The 28-year-old began his career with hometown club Preston and has had spells with Swansea, Crawley, Fleetwood, Bradford and Bolton among others.
Proctor joined Rotherham in July 2017 and his deal is set to expire this summer.
Rotherham boss Paul Warne told the club website: “When we had him, he was perfect for us.
“I remember him playing at Huddersfield and being unplayable, playing at Everton and being excellent and then the home game against Charlton before the injury.
“He’s been unfortunate. I don’t think the Rotherham fans really saw the best of him – they may have for a couple of games but not consistently.”
Wigan have also re-signed winger Viv Solomon-Otabor until the end of the season.
Solomon-Otabor, 25, made 11 appearances for the Latics before he was injured against Plymouth in October.
Wigan were able to re-sign Solomon-Otabor following special dispensation from the English Football League, with striker Kyle Joseph and midfielder Harry McHugh expected to miss a number of weeks through injury.