Wigan striker Charlie Jolley joins Tranmere on initial 18-month deal
16:00pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Charlie Jolley believes he has joined a club “on the up” in Tranmere
The 20-year-old striker has joined Rovers from Wigan on an initial 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.
Jolley told Tranmere’s website: “It’s a new challenge for me and I’m looking forward to getting going and hopefully I can score some goals.
“The club is on the up. You see our form in the league and the type of football that we play, I think it would suit me perfectly.
“I spoke to a couple of people that I know here and it just seemed right.”