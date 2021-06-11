Wigan striker Kyle Joseph set for Swansea move after clubs agree fee

Kyle Joseph is set to leave Wigan and sign for Swansea.
15:40pm, Fri 11 Jun 2021
Swansea are set to sign Kyle Joseph from Wigan after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the striker.

The 19-year-old will become City’s first signing of the summer transfer window and will sign a four-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.

Rangers, Celtic, Sheffield United and Preston were all reportedly interested in signing Joseph, who has been with Wigan since the age of 13.

He scored five goals in 20 appearances in all competitions last season as the Latics maintained their League One status.

