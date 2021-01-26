Wigan teenager Adam Long signs new deal until summer of 2023
Wigan head of academy Gregor Rioch believes Adam Long is “maturing well as a person as well as a footballer” after signing a new deal at Sky Bet League One club.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at non-league Notts County last season and has gone on to make 17 appearances for the Latics this term.
The centre-back will remain at the club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
Rioch told the club’s official website: “He is developing into a fine young man who is really maturing well as a person as well as a footballer.
“Adam benefitted from his loan spell at Notts County and he is certainly improving and developing with each match he plays in the first team.
“We’re really proud of Adam’s progress; he knows this is just the start and that he needs to continue to show the commitment and dedication that has got him this far.”