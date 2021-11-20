20 November 2021

Wigan v Oxford clash postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in U’s squad

By NewsChain Sport
20 November 2021

Wigan’s home Sky Bet League One game against Oxford has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors’ squad.

Latics made the announcement on their official website, with a date for the rearranged fixture yet to be confirmed.

Wigan said: “Due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Oxford United camp, Saturday’s match has been postponed.

“Tickets purchased for the match will be eligible for the rearranged fixture, for which a date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.”

