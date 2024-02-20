20 February 2024

Will Davies rescues point as York claim Oldham draw

By NewsChain Sport
20 February 2024

Will Davies rescued a much-needed point as York claimed a 1-1 National League draw with Oldham.

The play-off chasing visitors opened the scoring when Mike Fondop struck after an hour following a period of pressure.

But Davies levelled 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts took a point and dented Oldham’s play-off hopes.

They Latics dropped down to seventh to sit just a point ahead of Altrincham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Post Office bust-up deepens as former chairman attacks Kemi Badenoch claims

financial news

Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza health ministry

world news

Strike over finances closes Paris’s Eiffel Tower

world news