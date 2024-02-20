Will Davies rescues point as York claim Oldham draw
Will Davies rescued a much-needed point as York claimed a 1-1 National League draw with Oldham.
The play-off chasing visitors opened the scoring when Mike Fondop struck after an hour following a period of pressure.
But Davies levelled 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts took a point and dented Oldham’s play-off hopes.
They Latics dropped down to seventh to sit just a point ahead of Altrincham.
