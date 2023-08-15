15 August 2023

Will Grigg helps Chesterfield maintain perfect start to season

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Will Grigg struck a late winner as leaders Chesterfield maintained their 100 per cent National League record with a 2-1 success at lowly Oxford City.

Tom Naylor headed home James Berry’s corner in first-half stoppage time for his first Spireites goal.

Josh Parker met Lewis Coyle’s cross on the volley to give City hope of collecting a first point of the season.

But Chesterfield punished them when unmarked Northern Ireland international Grigg collected an 88th-minute pass on the penalty spot and slotted home.

