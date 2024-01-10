10 January 2024

Will Grigg on fire as Chesterfield terrorise Gateshead

By NewsChain Sport
10 January 2024

Will Grigg netted a hat-trick as Chesterfield extended their lead at the top of the National League to nine points with a 5-0 victory over Gateshead.

The Spireites opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Grigg stabbed home from close range and doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark when Tom Naylor found the net via the post.

Chesterfield scored two goals within a minute at the end of the half, firstly through Grigg before Michael Jacobs slotted home to put them 4-0 up.

Grigg was given the opportunity to secure the match ball when Chesterfield were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute and the striker made no mistake in dispatching the spot-kick for his first treble for the club.

