Will Grigg returns to MK Dons on loan
MK Dons have signed Sunderland striker Will Grigg on loan and Walsall defender Zak Jules for an undisclosed fee.
Grigg was the Dons’ leading goalscorer in the 2014-15 season as the club won promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.
The 29-year-old netted 22 times in just 50 appearances while in Milton Keynes and is looking to pick up where he left off.
The Northern Ireland international told the club’s website: “I’m so pleased to be back.
“I’m grateful to everyone at the club for getting this one over the line and I can’t wait to get going again.
“I absolutely loved my time here before. I had such a successful spell, scoring goals and winning promotion and, as soon as I knew about the interest, it was something I wanted to push through.”
Jules, 23, has made 66 professional league appearances for the likes of Motherwell, Port Vale, Shrewsbury and, most recently, the Saddlers.
He said: “I’m buzzing and glad to get it over the line. It’s been a hectic day but I’m happy to finally be an MK Dons player.
“As soon as I heard about it, it was a no-brainer for me. This is a great opportunity for me at a great club and, of course, in a team that plays the way that way we do.”