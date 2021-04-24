Will Grigg scores four as MK Dons condemn Swindon to the drop
Swindon were relegated to Sky Bet League Two after four goals from Will Grigg fired MK Dons to an emphatic 5-0 victory.
Grigg became the first Dons player to score four in a single match as his goals – and Scott Fraser’s first-half penalty – consigned the visitors to the drop.
It did not take long for Russell Martin’s side to open the scoring, with Fraser cutting the ball back from the byline for Grigg to steer home.
And Fraser turned scorer before the half-hour mark as he converted from the spot after Mathieu Baudry had been penalised for handball following a scramble after a corner.
Grigg grabbed his second of the afternoon on the stroke of half-time when his left-footed effort on the turn trickled in to all but wrap up the points.
The striker sealed his hat-trick less than a minute into the second half in a carbon copy of his first goal, sliding in to finish from Fraser’s cutback.
And he stroked home a fourth three minutes later to confirm Swindon’s relegation with two games to play.